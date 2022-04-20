Angelina Jolie might be suing the FBI to find out why its agents declined to charge Brad Pitt over a private jet altercation he had with her eldest son Maddox. For the unversed, back in 2016, when Jolie and Pitt called its quits, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was under investigation over child abuse.

It was reported that during a flight that the family took, Brad was “verbally abusive and physical” with Maddox. The actor was reportedly drunk and even got into an altercation with Angie. It was their eldest son who intervened and stopped the fight.

Now, as per TMZ, a lawsuit has been filed by an anonymous Jane Doe, who is speculated to be Angelina Jolie. In the suit, the person alleged that the FBI denied this woman access to records of investigating allegations that the woman’s “then-husband … physically and verbally assaulted her and their children while travelling on a private plane ‘several years ago.”

The reason behind the anonymity of the woman is to maintain the privacy of her minor children. So far, the description fits Angelina Jolie. However, this is just speculation, and it could be someone else. Jolie met Brad Pitt while they were shooting the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The couple dated for several years and had kids. After that, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

However, things fell apart shortly after, and the Maleficent actress filed for a divorce. Since then, the two have been caught up in a long legal battle over several things like the custody of their minor kids, estate, and much more.

Back in February, it was reported that Brad Pitt has sued Angelina Jolie after she tried to sell off her stakes in a French winery, jointly owned by her and Pitt, without taking consent from her ex-husband. Read more about that on Koimoi!

