Camila Cabello reveals she auditioned for The X Factor in hopes of marrying Harry Styles. The Havana singer started her career by appearing in a TV talent competition. After passing the first round, she was grouped with four other women who formed the music group, Fifth Harmony. They finished in third place and were later signed by a record label.

After releasing hit songs as a group, Camila decided to leave the band and pursue her solo career, which we all know has been going great. She also debuted her acting career after appearing in 2021’s Cinderella in the titular role.

Now, Camila Cabello reveals the reason behind participating in The X Factor. The singing sensation appeared in James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke, where Camila revealed that she had a crush on Harry Styles, which turns out was the reason for her to join the competition. She further admitted to being a huge fan of One Direction, which was also created through the same TV show but in different years.

“This is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because it’s like 10 years ago… but I was literally like, ‘I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles!'” Camila Cabello shared with the Late Late Show host. “I really believed that at the time,” the Senorita singer added. “I didn’t think we were going to get married, but I was like,

“I’m gonna audition for X-Factor, we’re gonna meet, and I’m gonna become a singer, and we’ll probably fall in love!'”she continued. Camila also said that this was the first time she has shared this information. Though her dreams of marrying Styles didn’t come true, the singer had a long-term relationship with another heartthrob, Shawn Mendes.

Both dated for years before splitting up recently. It was an amicable decision as both had different priorities at the time. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are thriving in their careers individually.

