Johnny Depp and estranged wife Amber Heard’s ongoing trial is one of the hottest topics that’s been in the minds of the people. Every little detail on it flashes all over the news. Keep aside the seriousness, Johnny’s witty behaviour in the courtroom is making the netizens love him even more.

For the unversed, Depp sued Amber with a $50 million lawsuit for defamation last year for her op-ed on domestic violence in British Newspaper, Washington Post. It is to be noted that Heard in return counter sued the star with a $100 million lawsuit by claiming that her ex-husband is trying to ruin her career.

Coming back to that topic, a via lines video on Johnny Depp goofing around with his lawyer during an ongoing is making rounds on the Internet, while his estranged wife Amber Heard was making some serious allegations against him in the court.

The viral video starts with Amber Heard alleging that Johnny Depp consumes cocaine and continues emphasizing the word “jar”. The video then shows an unfazed Johnny reacting to Heard’s ‘jar’ testimony, as he turns to his lawyer and is witnessed whispering, “A jar of what? A jar of dirt?”. For the unaware, this line is one of the most famous lines of his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean’. Depp’s complete dialogue in the film was “I’ve got a jar of dirt. Guess what’s inside it?”

Check the video below:

Meanwhile, talking about the lawsuit, the trial hit off in the first week of April and is now on a 1-week long break. The case is set to resume back by May 16.

What are your thoughts on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

