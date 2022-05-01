Will Smith has been all over social media for the last few weeks and most of it has to do with the Oscars 2022 incident which left the entire world in a state of shock. He has been banned from attending Academy Awards for the next ten years and most people have polarizing reactions to his punishment. In a recent turn of events, comedian and host Trevor Noah took a direct dig at Will in a room full of politicians and POTUS Joe Biden.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Trevor was previously in the news for his beef with Kanye West over the whole Instagram callout session he had with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson. When Noah spoke against the rapper, he decided to retaliate through social media, using a racist slur to address him. Matters went further south when Insta suspended Ye’s account over his behaviour in the last few weeks.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, Trevor Noah was a speaker at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2022 where a series of politicians were present, including the president of the United States. In the middle of his hilarious speech, Trevor spoke about Will Smith and Chris Rock’s infamous slap gate, highlighting how problematic the incident was, once again.

“It is risky making jokes these days. I mean, we all saw what happened at the Oscars”, Trevor Noah said. Further shedding some light on how risky the whole comedy business is, he said, “I’ve actually been a little worried about tonight. What if I make a really mean joke about Kellyanne Conway, and then her husband rushes up on the stage and thanks me?”

What do you think about Trevor Noah’s recent speech and his dig at Will Smith? Let us know in the comments!

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood.

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Director Jon Watts Exits ‘Fantastic Four Reboot’, Will Not Be Associated In Any Way

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube