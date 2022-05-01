Everything that happened and continues to happen in Ukraine where Russia has invaded the country, has terrified humanity across the globe. One of the Hollywood stars who has been vocal and going to ground zero to help as much as she can is Angelina Jolie. The actor who now landed in Lviv to help the refugees and the victims of the war had to run for refuge herself when air raid sirens went on and the people there were in danger.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie has been in support of Ukraine since day one. Her several posts on Instagram and on groundwork to help the people of the country is a proof. The actor who is a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency, landed in Lviv to visit hospitals and meet children who have suffered at the hands of war.

Advertisement

But the surrounding soon became terrifying as the air raid sirens started ringing and people were left with no options but to find a refuge. Angelina Jolie was also one amongst them and a video has gone viral of her running towards a safe place to protect herself. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a video that has gone viral, Angelina Jolie and her associates around her and in a state of shock and scare as they run towards a safe place. Someone around Jolie at one point even tells the person shooting to stop as she says, “Please, no more.” By the end of the video, Angeline is calmed down and in a safe spot where she waves towards the camera and confirms that she is okay. She says, “I am Okay”.

Eternals star Angelina Jolie was spotted at a coffee shop in the town to get a beverage. The videos of the same have also gone viral.

Angelina Jolie has just arrived to Lviv, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Cs894omI9d — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 30, 2022

Meanwhile, last month, the Eternals star took to her Instagram handle and announced a landing in Yemen to help the victims of the war. “As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace,” she wrote. “The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022. An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yeminis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts On Film Being Banned Due To LGBTQ+ Angle, Calls Naysayers “Repressive Regimes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube