We are less than a week away from the release of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest flick Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The movie that stars Benedict Cumberbatch has created a buzz that has spread across the globe and fans are excited about the same. But looks like not all the fans from across will join the bandwagon as the movie has been banned in Saudi Arabia due to the involvement of a LGBTQ+ angle. Cumberbatch now talks about the same as he gives a strong opinion.

For the unversed, the movie will now not release in Saudi Arabia as the country has banned the movie. The reason is reportedly a 12-second scene. Yes, you read that right. The said scene feature the new entrant America Chavez played by Xochitl Gomez as she refers to her two mums. This has created a concern.

Benedict Cumberbatch who plays the titular character in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has spoken about the repressive regimes who ban films because they explore the LGBTQ+ community. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per NME, talking about the same, Benedict Cumberbatch said, “It’s difficult not to become emotional about it, to be honest. But it is, I’m afraid, an expected disappointment. We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be not only included but celebrated for who they are, and made to feel a part of a society and a culture and not punished for their s*xuality.”

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness star went on to say that he truly “feels truly out of step with everything that we’ve experienced as a species, let alone where we’re at globally as a culture. Isn’t tokenism (referring to America Chavez who is gay in the comics) ”.

“We’ve included her because of how awesome she is as a character. And (her s*xuality is) just one aspect of her character. And that’s all it should be. We still have to fight, we still have to push for inclusion and equality and I’m very glad in a small way but on a very big canvas, Marvel and Disney are doing that,” Benedict Cumberbatch added.

Benedict’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness hit the big screens on May 5. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

