Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally hitting theatres next week, and it has already stirred up controversy in China. The movie has already faced a ban in a few countries, including Egypt, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia for the inclusion of an LGBTQ+ character. Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez is a lesbian, and Marvel has decided to not censor her scene.

This led to the 15-year-old actress facing hate from some fans as they blamed her for the ban of one of the most-awaited films of 2022, even though her character is lesbian even in the comics. Now, the film is adding another controversy to its list.

As per Deadline, China is no longer expected to screen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to a scene that features a newspaper kiosk with the Chinese characters for The Epoch Times. The newspaper is famous for opposing the Chinese Communist Party. It is receiving backlash over this, especially from those who support the government.

Ever since the MCU is back with the release of their movies, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Black Widow, and more have also been stopped from premiering in China. Now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might be seeing a similar ban.

Though the Chinese market is huge, and it helps a film gain a major chunk at the box office, the Tom Holland starrer proved to do that without opening there. However, it is debatable if the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer will be able to do that or not.

It was recently reported that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made $42 million through the pre-bookings. Fans are gearing up for the release of what could be the biggest movie of 2022. It will be hitting the theatres on the 6th of May. Are you excited?

