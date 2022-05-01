The world is glued to what is happening in Virginia court and wants to know each update like it changes their lives. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to fight the defamation lawsuit against each other and the trials are giving out some wild details which are far away from calling them bizarre now. But amid all this is their professional career. For Heard, she is all set to reprise her character Mera in Aquaman 2 and has quite happily shot for the same. But is the brunt of the heat from her personal life affecting her role?

Well, Aquaman 2 and Amber’s presence in the movie is altogether a different controversy. After Depp was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, fans marched to the Warner Bros gate to be unbiased and fire Heard as well. But it all went on deaf ears, and the studio continued to employ Mera fame.

But now if the latest reports are to be believed Amber Heard has not much to do in Aquaman 2 as the Jason Momoa starrer has her for merely minutes in the entire movie. Yes, you heard that right. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

While Amber Heard was quite happy and for a long time on the sets of Aquaman 2 in London, it looks like the makers have played safe and not let her do the heavy lifting much. As per a Tweet made by popular insider Grace Randolph, Heard will be seen in the movie for less than 10 minutes. She wrote, “I hear #AmberHeard has less than 10 min of screentime in #Aquaman2.”

I hear #AmberHeard has less than 10 min of screentime in #Aquaman2 pic.twitter.com/oh4ZhQ1CiU — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) April 28, 2022

However, the hints to this have been evident for a long time. James Wan announced the wrap of the film on Instagram but did not include Amber Heard in the picture or tag her. Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa also has been refraining from tagging Heard in any promotional posts on Instagram. Is this the effect of controversy around her? The insider doesn’t give any more details so there is not much one can confirm.

