Kim Kardashian’s infamous s*x tapes with former boyfriend Ray J are making the headlines once again. It has been years since it was revealed that such a thing exists and though what was believed to be a ruiner for Kim’s career boosted it even more. Recently, it was announced that a second tape with intimate moments exists between the two and that Kanye West retrieved it for his ex-wife.

On their new reality show, the SKIMS founder was seen crying after finding out that these tapes have resurfaced and that West has retrieved them for her. She revealed that Ye took the computer which had the alleged tapes and gave it to her.

However, now Ray J has claimed that this narrative is a lie and that no such thing happened. Taking to the comments section on a post by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, Ray wrote, “All of this is a lie smh.” “Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue,” he continued. The post was a clip from The Kardashians showing Kim Kardashian with the tapes retrieved by Kanye West.

Meanwhile, previously, as the new Hulu show on the Kar-Jens premiered, one of the episodes showed Kim Kardashian sobbing after seeing an ad on the ‘unseen clips’ of her s*x tape with Ray J and calling her ex-husband Kanye West to inform him it popped up on their son, Saint’s online game Roblox.

Not just that, it was also reported that these new videos in question are with Ray, who is allegedly planning to release them in order to make millions of dollars. It is said that after the first ones were released, Kim K made over $20 million from it.

With Ray J now saying that Kanye West never took them away and gave them to Kim Kardashian, the matter around these second s*x tapes just keeps getting complicated. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

