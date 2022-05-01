Did you once Johnny Depp almost died due to a plane crash? Depp has been hitting the headlines a lot these days, ever since his $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard started. The most recent news from the trial was of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor being questioned about his genitals in the court.

The video of it went viral on social media, and Johnny could be seen laughing in it. As per some reports, it was alleged that Johnny Depp urinated in the foyer of their Australian home where he was staying during the filming of Dead Men Tell No Tales back in 2015.

Amongst all of this, we bring you a piece of news unrelated to the Johnny Depp case. Back in 2011, the Fantastic Beasts actor spoke with Life magazine and spoke about a near-death flight he took with the director of Rum Diary, Bruce Robinson. “The plane just shut down,” Depp said. “The sound of the engines stopped. There was silence,” he continued.

“Bruce and I were looking at each other and I think I said, ‘Is this it?’ Nobody said a word except for Bruce and I, sitting next to each other saying, ‘Oh sh*t! This is death; I guess this is how it goes down,'” Johnny Depp added. “Then we burst into hysterical laughter at the idea that this was how we were going to die,” the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor continued.

However, luckily, the engines started to work again, and everyone on the flight lived to tell the tale. While talking about scary plane incidents, recently, Miley Cyrus’ jet was hit by lightning and was forced to make an emergency landing.

The singer posted a clip of it on her Instagram as well. It is frightening to just think about such moments. Meanwhile, the trial of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, which is five weeks long, is entering its fourth week. The verdict will be out somewhere in the middle of this month.

