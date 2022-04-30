Johnny Depp has been all over social media for the last few days thanks to his libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The ex-couple has made several revelations in the past few days and some of them are so explosive that the internet is extremely divided over which side to pick. Amidst all this drama, we bring to you a throwback piece from the time Depp has spoken about his fetish which, according to him, may sound weird to a few people.

For the unversed, the Amber vs Johnny case was heard in a Virginia court throughout this week and several instances from their relationship were highlighted during the hearing. Depp filed a defamation case against his ex-wife over an op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post, claiming that she is a victim of domestic violence. The actor believes that her claims have hampered his reputation to a great extent and is hence demanding compensation worth $50 million. Amber, on the other hand, is counter-suing him for $100 million and the verdict of this case is yet to be issued.

In an interview with Britain’s More magazine in the year 2005, actor Johnny Depp had opened up about a fetish of his which developed after he worked on the movie Ed Wood. “I’d be embarrassed for my friends to find out that I’m familiar with women’s clothing. Since wearing a slip and a bra in ‘Ed Wood’ I have much more respect for women. Actually, I find myself constantly sneaking looks at women’s shoes and stockings. I’ve developed this subconscious habit. It may be a little dangerous – I’m a little worried.”, he said.

What do you think about this Johnny Depp trivia and his claims on liking women’s clothing? Let us know in the comments.

