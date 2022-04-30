With films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ doing exceedingly well, actress Sunidee Chauhan feels there is a focus once again on realistic cinema. The ‘Lovepantii’ actor also talks about how TV also has started taking the same route.

“Hindi cinema is moving towards more realistic stories and approaches. These kinds of movies are more relatable to the audience, who connect more with such stories. And if we talk about our TV, there are so many shows made on real stories. So definitely TV is going for that kind of content too to entertain its audience,” she says.

However, she feels TV has an audience that is divided when it comes to how many of them enjoy realistic content. “It’s half-half, I feel. TV does have those audiences watching realistic content but if we talk about real stories they have a span. It will surely end. But TV is something people want to watch more and more. They like all the drama, suspense, thriller, romance etc everything in one show itself which by default will go for a longer time. So I think that larger-than-life portrayal works well for TV more,” she adds.

The actor feels the entertainment industry has changed over the years. She has been a witness to its growth since the time she joined showbiz till now.

With so much uncertainty around in terms of Covid and the pandemic, ask if work-life balance is still a concern and she is quick to add, “The pandemic has changed a lot in all the sectors of life. Our work is something which cannot be done sitting at home.

“As the cases are again rising, I am just hoping that work does not get affected as it will disturb the whole balance of my life again. I am totally dependent on this, my sole source of earning. I haven’t thought of trying any other field of work. I wish I don’t have to go down that path again, like what happened in the last two years and want to focus on one thing as of now.”

