Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most legendary actors of Bollywood who has excelled in the art of keeping the audience entertained. His social media handle is closely followed by thousands of people for the quirky yet authentic tweets and pictures. In a recent Instagram post, the actor can be seen posing in an urban cool attire, leaving numerous netizens impressed, including the BCCI president Saurav Ganguly.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Big B was last seen in the film Chehre which received mixed reviews from the audience. The movie was released on OTT amidst the pandemic and features actors Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza in key roles. It was directed by Rumi Jaffery and was Big B’s second film that was released during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Advertisement

In Amitabh Bachchan’s latest Instagram post, he can be seen strolling around in an open space with one hand in his sweatshirt pocket. The actor has opted for a dark blue hoodie in the picture which has been paired with a set of matching comfortable pants. He has also added a pair of boots and a striped beanie which keeps his overall look well-coordinated. The sweatshirt also has the words ‘city fog’ printed in bold which seems to have inspired Mr Bachchan’s caption as well.

Adding a word-play twist to the photograph, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “… yup .. you’re damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean”. Here’s a look.

Fans have flooded the comments section with compliments for the actor as they love to watch him pull off street style looks. One of the many people fanboying over his look was former Indian cricketer, Saurav Ganguly. “The boss is out …age is just a number for him”, he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan also added on to the fun and replied, “got to get going…idle for too long”. Here’s a look.

Tune in to Koimoi for more

Must Read: Nargis Fakhri Back On ‘Love’ Track After Breaking Up With Uday Chopra & Others? Here’s The Latest We Know About Her Dating Life

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube