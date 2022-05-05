Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is now gearing up for his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which will hit the theatres later this month. The actor is now on a promotional spree and has opened up on his exit from Dharma Production’s Dostana 2. Scroll down to know more.

Last year the actor made headlines for alleged unprofessional behaviour upsetting Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar. It was being said that he was no longer a part of the film wherein he was supposed to star opposite Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya.

During a conversation with Indian Express, Kartik Aaryan was asked whether his differences with the industry people, could cost him work as he is not from a film background. To which, the actor replied, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say about this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).”

When asked about the rumours about a few industry insiders creating a lobby against him, Kartik said, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’. There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time. Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours.”

Kartik Aaryan had previously spoken about controversies surrounding his professional life affecting his family. During a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan in November last year, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor said, Many times when things are blown out of proportion, it affects to a point that why it is happening. But after that, I feel bad for my family because they don’t belong to this world. Since I am from this industry, I have seen that nothing matters and you just need to focus on your work. But many times families are affected. That’s the only thing I get worried about, sometimes. Other than that, it doesn’t matter.”

Karan Johar announced the film Dostana 2 in 2019. However, like many projects, the filming of the sequel had come to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the makers are yet to resume the filming process, reports of a fallout between Kartik and Karan Johar began making rounds. Following which, Dharma Productions released a statement that read, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

