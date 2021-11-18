Kartik Aaryan never fails to leave an impression with his onscreen performances. Not just the movies he does, but even those he left has been much talked about. The biggest example of this was when he exited Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

A while after announcing the film, Karan’s Dharma Production stated that Aryan was no longer part of the flick. While both parties refrained from commenting on it, Kartik has finally broken his silence.

During a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Kartik Aaryan opened about his fallout with Karan Johar. Talking about the negativity that rose cause of it – several media reports were doing the round that he has been replaced from other films as well – he said they affected his family. The Dhamaka actor stated, “A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter.”

Kartik Aaryan added, “I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself.”

On the work front, Kartik Aartan will soon be seen in the Netflix film Dhamaka. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film will premiere on November 19. Post that, the actor will be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada and Freddy.

