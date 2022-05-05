Salman Khan is a very candid person who pretty much had no filters when it comes to interacting with friends, family, and those really close to him. The Dabangg star, who is loved by millions not only for his films but also for his tongue-in-cheek humour, once engaged in a bittersweet argument with music composer Himesh Reshammiya that left his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif embarrassed.

In 2008, Salman and Katrina graced the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to promote their film Yuvvraaj. Himesh, who was on the judging panel there, was having a blast with the Bharat couple until things started turning sour when Bhai began poking fun at him for copying songs. Read on to know all that happened there.

As seen in the video now available on social media, Salman Khan can be seen pulling Himesh Reshammiya’s leg while praising a contestant. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor joked that Himesh will steal her song now, but this statement didn’t amuse Himesh. The music composer retorted to Salman’s joke saying he doesn’t steal songs. When he asked Khan to explain what he meant, the actor joked that he has stolen songs from Anu Malik, who himself has lifted so many foreign songs.

Salman Khan in the video says, “Kitne Anu Malik k gaane uthaye tune. Aur woh gaane usne khud nhi uthaye.” To this, Himesh Reshammiya said, “Gaane toh nhi uthatha me. Ek gaana aap ne zabardasti ki thi toh mene Santana ka jo bhi tha… Galti kardi thi mene uske zindagi bhar k liye kasam khaliya tha gaana kabi nhi uthaunga.” When Salman asked which song was that, the singer said, “O Priya, O Priya.” For those who don’t know, O Priya O Priya from Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye was copied from the American rock band Santana’s original song Maria Maria.

Did you think that was the end of the drama? Well – NO. Salman then asked Himesh to sing the song but the latter said, “Meri awaaz bahot buri hai aapne abhi kaha.” Still joking, the actor told him to not worry and sing as “he has got used to his voice.” Further escalating the argument, Himesh said that God has given him this voice and people love it. He also said, “Aap isi tarah buraai karte jaaiye, log mujhe pyaar karte jaayege.”

On being asked to sing the song more by Salman Khan, the composer refused to do it by saying, “Uthaaye hue gaane Himesh Reshammiya nahi gaata.” Seeing how the interaction was going between the two, Katrina Kaif – who was visibly embarrassed and uncomfortable, nudged Salman and asked them both to stop it. Take a look at the video below:

Talking about Salman Khan and Himesh Reshammiya, the duo share a deep and old friendship. The musician has composed songs for several Salman-led films, including Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Tere Naam, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Kyon Ki, Bodyguard, Kick and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

