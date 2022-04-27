The whole team of Superstar Singer 2 had graced The Kapil Sharma Show a few weeks back and the episode was a fun riot. Recently, the comedian shared an uncensored video from the episode, where they can be seen having fun in between the shots. From teasing rumoured couple Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to Himesh Reshammiya having fun with Archana Puran Singh and Kapil.

Apart from Himesh, Pawandeep and Arunita; Mohd Danish, Salman Ali and Sayali Kamble were also present along with Aditya Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali.

At the start of the clip, Himesh Reshammiya in a fun act can be seen as a contestant auditioning for a fictional singing show. He then asks, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, “Music bohot sikha haina aap logon ne,” the comedian replies, “Sikha bohot hai, who alag baat hai aya nahi lekin humne sikhne ki koshish ki.”

Later Archana Purana Singh tells Himesh Reshammiya, “Aap Mumbai askate hain lekin flight ka kiraya aap khud kharch karke ayenge,” To this, the singer replies, “Ye toh bohot chindi show hua, show ki flight ka kharcha mujhe hi dena padega,” while Kapil Sharma adds, “Hum bohot bade chindi chor hain.”

In another segment, the comedian talks about Arunita Kanjilal’s marriage plans and asks, “Rishte toh apko bhi bohot atey honge,” the singer says yes, while the host asserts, “Koi aya pasand abhi tak,” she softly says, “Abhi tak toh nahi.”

Aditya Narayan then joins their conversation and referring to Pawandeep Rajan, he adds, “Batane layak hai hi nahi, pata hai ab.” Even Himesh Reshammiya comments, “Inke ishq ke jo pehla jo nok tha, agar koi dekhe Indian Idol mei, unhe pata chalega, ki maine note kiya tha. Issi tarah main tha jisne pawan ki ankhon mein woh pyar dekha tha kisike liye.”

After this both Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal can be seen blushing.

