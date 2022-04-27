Urfi Javed’s daily spottings in the city have become our regular favourite now. Our day isn’t complete till the time we see this beauty making a public appearance. On her recent outing, Urfi donned a loose t-shirt and paired it with denim shorts while interacting with the paps and telling them she saw Shraddha Kapoor inside the restaurant. Netizens are lauding her choice of clothes and commenting on the same on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Urfi never fails to make an impression with her bold sartorial fashion outfits on the internet and to her fans. No matter how much you troll her, hate her or love her, she’s here to stay and is doing pretty well for herself. And also, we really appreciate the beauty designing her own outfits and pulling it off like a boss babe.

Urfi Javed wore a black t-shirt and paired it with denim shorts. She paired her attire with high block heels and for hair, she opted for sleek box braids in the front and open hair at the lengths. Urfi donned her signature makeup with winged kohl eyes and nude lips along with flushed cheeks and loads of highlighter on it.

Take a look at her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Finally isko normal insaano waale kapde mil gaye.” Another user commented, “Thank God she is dressed normally today !!!👏” A third user commented, “Kapde mil gaye, kapde mil gaye 😂” A fourth user commented, “Ye urfi nhi ho sakti kyu ki urfi ke pass to kapre nhi hote ye aaj normal kapra pahni hai😂😂😂😂”

