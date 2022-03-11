Tejasswi Prakash is currently basking over the love she’s receiving for Naagin 6 soon after she won Bigg Boss 15. The actress also makes constant headlines due to her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Recently, Aditya Narayan held a Ask Me Anything question on Instagram where he answered a question related to her collaboration with Teja in a music video.

Meanwhile, the singer was on the news recently as he decided to quit hosting after Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Sharing the news on Instagram; Aditya wrote, “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties for a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes, Time really does fly.”

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan answered some fan questions days after he welcomed his newborn daughter. During the session, a fan asked, “Tejasswi Prakash n u are friends… music video with her will be exciting… how’s the idea?” Aditya replied, “Well I can’t afford my dear @tejasswiprakash anymore, especially after her BB win. But yeah it’d be great if it happens.”

Soon after the singer answered the fans’ question, Tejasswi Prakash quickly responded to Aditya Narayan saying, “Hahahaha… shut up Aadi… kaha rakhega itne paise???”

During the same Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Narayan even revealed the name of her daughter, he wrote, ‘Tvisha Narayan Jha’.

When asked about the meaning of his daughter’s name, Aditya Narayan shared, “Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means ‘risen sun’ mine means ‘sun’ and hers means rays of the sun. Also, it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the God she worships, Shiva.”

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Tejasswi Prakash and Aditya Narayan’s friendly banter on social media.

