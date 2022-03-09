Pay parity is issue showbiz has been dealing with since time immemorial now. Even top Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu have spoken about their experiences in the past. But Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has an opinion otherwise and doesn’t feel that the system can be blamed. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Tejasswi made her entry into the television world in around 2012 and rose to fame with Colors’ Swaragini. She then went on to be a part of several other successful projects like Karn Sangini, Sisila Badalte Rishton Ka, Ladies Vs Gentleman, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and the recent Bigg Boss 15 amongst others.

In a conversation with TOI, Tejasswi Prakash opened up on pay parity in the industry. “From my personal experience, whatever work I’ve done so far, whichever daily soap I’ve done touchwood I’ve been paid more than the lead actor. I feel it changes according to how better you are at your job. If you’re good at your job they will pay you whatever it takes to get you onboard,” she began.

Tejasswi Prakash continued, “Like in my case I’ve had heroes, co-actors all my life since I started working. Every show that I’ve done except for two shows I’ve done eight or nine in total, I was paid more than the hero. That’s because they wanted me. I don’t think you can blame the system saying he’s being paid more only because he’s a guy, no.”

She even added that one should be good at their job rather than cribbing about it all. Once they reach a stage where they’re irreplaceable, Tejasswi Prakash feels the makers will be bound to pay as per your demand.

