Tejasswi Prakash has been busy with Naagin 6 ever since she came out of Bigg Boss 15. The actress is only running back and forth from rest. For the remaining time, she’s either resting or meeting the love of her life, Karan Kundrra. Netizens papped them across the city last night and the couple seemed to have no idea about it.

As most know, it is the managers of showbiz celebrities who inform about these celebrity spottings across the city. However, it seems Tejasswi and Karan had no idea that they would be under the radar when they left an eatery in Mumbai last evening.

Tejasswi Prakash, who was visibly shocked could be heard saying, “What? Hume kaise pata chalega bhaiya, what the hell? Kaha se kaha chupe rehte ho aaplog? Listen y’all are crazy huh!” The actress walked in a hurry along with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra as they rushed to their car.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens began backlashing Tejasswi Prakash and found her reaction ‘fake.’ Many even claimed that the Naagin 6 actress was only ‘over-acting’.

A user wrote, “Phle phone krke bulayenge fir shocked behave krenge how cute”

Another commented, “Itne zada overacting achi nhi didi”

“Khud hi bulate hain khud hi puchte hain kahan che aa jate ho,” another wrote.

A user wrote, “Dono jaan bujh k daily ghumte hain footage k liye..”

“Etni overacting,” a viewer wrote.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash became affectionate towards each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. They were even in the Top 3 of Salman Khan hosted show and the actress grabbed the winner title.

