Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. Fans can’t keep their calm as they are too eager to see what the upcoming espionage-thriller film has in store for them!

Every little piece of news on the upcoming film has been shared with the fans. The latest scoop on the film is that Salman and Katrina are currently in Delhi shooting for the film. Read on to know more!

So, after a break, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have once again geared up as Tiger and Zoya and have resumed shooting for their upcoming film Tiger 3. Both the actors are currently in Delhi, shooting for the last big outdoor schedule of the film.

The viral snaps from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 sets in Delhi have hit the web. The images show Kat and Bollywood’s Bhai in quite bruised and bloodied avatars. Well, these snaps are getting us all excited for the film, as it looks like we are all in for some high-octane actions sequences awaiting us.

Check them out below:

Meanwhile, just yesterday it was reported by HT that Salman and Katrina would be arriving in Delhi for the shoot of their film. However, it was also reported that the makers were going to be quite careful and would take all necessary precautions as they didn’t want any pictures surfacing online.

Oopsie looks like the paps easily managed to infiltrate the shooting location, as they have treated all the fans with such amazing images!

On the professional front, apart from Tiger 3, Salman Khan is all said to be making a cameo appearance in Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also is gearing up to start working on his next project, No Entry 2. Whereas, Katrina Kaif has movies like Merry Christmas and Phone Bhoot in her kitty as well.

Pic Credit: BombayTimes

