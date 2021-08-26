Tiger 3 Gets Its Assistant Director In Salman Khan's Nephew, Sohail Khan's Son Nirvan Khan?

Advertisement

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for their next film Tiger 3 in Russia. The cast and crew of the film went to St Petersburg last week to shoot for the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise after finishing some portions in Mumbai.

Pictures from the sets are already making rounds on social media. Recently Salman’s look from the film had gone viral. He was seen sporting a heavy beard and a wig with long hair. The superstar was also seen wearing a white t-shirt with ripped denim and completed his look with a checkered jacket with a hoodie and a pair of grey sneakers.

Advertisement

As videos and pictures are being circulated, a video also saw Salman Khan making his way to his car with nephew Nirvan Khan, who is Sohail Khan’s son. The latest report claims that Nirvan is working as one of the assistant directors on Maneesh Sharma’s directorial.

News 18 report quoted a source as saying, “Nirvan is keen to join movies very soon. The 21-year-old has plans to become a director and to learn and get the firsthand experience he decided to come on board as an assistant director. Apart from learning the technical aspects, he is also learning how to set up the scenes, coordinating with all the departments and also in touch with the entire cast.”

The report also adds that it was Salman Khan’s idea to bring along his nephew to the shoot for the Tiger franchise. A source had said, “It was Salman’s idea to take Nirvan along with him. He felt that the scale of the film along with the ensemble cast and crew would give his nephew a good exposure. He is making sure that Nirvan picks up the right things and learns as much as possible.”

The 45-day schedule for Tiger 3 began with a grand car chase action sequence. The source said, “An action sequence of international scale is being shot by director Maneesh Sharma. Producer Aditya Chopra has decided to go all out and not compromise with the project. The Indian and Russian units seemed very well prepared and also adhered to the Covid-19 safety guidelines.”

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their role as Tiger and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi will play the role of antagonist in the spy thriller film.

Must Read: KRK Slams Manoj Bajpayee For Targeting Him & Not Sunil Pal: “It’s Proof That Bollywood People Are Jealous”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube