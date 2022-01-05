The arrival of Covid-19 in the first half of 2020 lead to theatres across the nation being shut and films being postponed. While cinemas opened for a while, the increasing Covid cases have thrown as spanner once more with the films’ release date being pushed and pulled. Falling in this lot are big titles like RRR, Beast, KGF Chapter 2, Laal Singh Chaddha and more.

Advertisement

As per the film’s latest posters being shared on social media, quite a few of these titles are heading for an April – including the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Yash’s film, Advait Chandan’s adaptation of Forrest Gump with Aamir Khan. So will they clash? Read on to know.

Advertisement

Prashanth Neel’s period action drama, KGF Chapter 2 – starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, is all set to release in on April 14 2022. This date coincides with that of Tamil New Year and there are several big titles lining for release then. This included Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, that after several delays are heading for cinemas on April 14.

In the midst of all this, on December 31, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast took to social media and released a new poster of the film. Featuring the lead actor sporting a salt-and-pepper look and a moustache and a beard, it showed him in a black t-shirt with several injuries on his face. On the poster was mentioned the release date – April 2022.

While an actual date is not mentioned on the poster of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, the Tamil black comedy action-thriller could very well release on the same day as KGF Chapter 2 and Laal Singh Chaddha as its Tamil New Year. Why? Because Vijay’s movies used to release around this festive time.

So will April 14 see a clash between Bollywood’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Sandalwood’s KGF Chapter 2 and Kollywood’s Beast? Let’s wait and see if it remains a two-way clash or becomes a three-way one.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Bollywood’s Most Profitable Films Of 2021

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube