Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of films with best profit ranking this year.

Advertisement

So far two movies have made it to the profit zone. Take a look!

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % Verdict 1. Pushpa (Hindi)

20 cr 65.69 cr 45.69 cr 228.45* Super-Hit 2. Spider-Man: No Way Home

75 cr 203.69 cr 128.69 cr 171.58* Super-Hit

Here’s our Box Office Parameter:

Super-Duper Hit: Film which earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Hit: Film which doubles the investment

Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%

(Note- For Hollywood and Hindi dubbed south films, cost means the price at which distribution rights have been sold in geo)