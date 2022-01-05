Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of films with best profit ranking this year.
So far two movies have made it to the profit zone. Take a look!
Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|Verdict
|1. Pushpa (Hindi)
|20 cr
|65.69 cr
|45.69 cr
|228.45*
|Super-Hit
|2. Spider-Man: No Way Home
|75 cr
|203.69 cr
|128.69 cr
|171.58*
|Super-Hit
Here’s our Box Office Parameter:
Super-Duper Hit: Film which earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection
Hit: Film which doubles the investment
Super-Hit: Film which more than doubles the investment by additional 50%
(Note- For Hollywood and Hindi dubbed south films, cost means the price at which distribution rights have been sold in geo)
