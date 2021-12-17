Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Day 1: Takes A Blockbuster Opening

It has happened. After Sooryavanshi, another biggie that has taken a thunderous start at the box office is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Defying all predictions, the film has gone ahead and set several first-day records at the box office, especially if one talks about theatrical release post the advent of the pandemic, more so after the second wave.

A few films from the South have done well in 2021, including Master, Vakeel Saab, and Annatthe, all of which had a huge opening day. However, in the manner in which the Hollywood superhero film has opened, the exhibition sector is staring at a potential blockbuster in the making.

The film has taken an opening of 36 crores* and that is far more than what one would have imagined. Till just a week back it had seemed that a double-digit opening for any film would come for a premium and here comes this film which brings more than this from sheer advance booking for the first day. The amazing opening is more than triple of what would have been a good total to begin with, especially given the circumstances, and that’s what makes Spider-Man: No Way Home all the more special.

Releasing the film on Thursday has paid off in a big way and while a dip is expected today, it should rise all over again on Saturday and Sunday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

