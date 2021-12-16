Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland has just created an immense frenzy amongst the Spidey fans since its trailer was released. Just a few days ago the advance booking for the movie was made available by the cinema halls and the response to it was just insane!

The hype or let’s call it the craze for the Marvel movie was so high that, within some hours of enabling advance booking, all the tickets were sold out in no time!

Well, before Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, this same craze amongst the Marvel fans were witnessed during the release of Avengers: Endgame. The movie which was said to be the last movie of Marvel’s phase 3, was a major hit at the box office. Now, the famous Indian film critic Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the comparison between the screen count of No Way Home, Infinity War, and Endgame.

So, according to his tweet, Taran discussed Avenger vs Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home’s screen count. In it, he revealed that the 2018 release Avengers Infinity War had a screen count of 2000+ screenings, whereas the 2019 release, Avengers Endgame took a higher jump and had a screen count of 2845 screens. However, it looks like the third Spidey film managed to create a new milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the movie’s screen count (across the country) goes up to an insane number of 3264 and yet counting. Well, it alone has a 50% occupancy in Maharashtra!

It is to be noted that this screen count is for all the versions of the superhero flick.

Isn’t this just insane? this craze for Spider-Man by the Indian audience is just remarkable!

Meanwhile, talking about the movie, Spider-Man: No way Home is the third film that has been made amidst the tie-up between Marvel and Sony. The Tom Holland starrer also features, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and many more big names. It’s also been speculated that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would also feature in the film, however, the same report has been rubbished by the makers of the film.

