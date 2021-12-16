Eminem is a renowned musician who enjoys a huge fan following across the globe even today. His songs have left a deep mark in the music industry with unfiltered lyrics and his undefeatable rap pace. According to the most recent development, his daughter, Alaina Scott announced through social media that she has gotten engaged to her long term boyfriend Matt Moeller.

For the unversed, the Rap God singer married his high school sweetheart Kim Scott in the year 1999 after being in an on and off relationship since 1989. They got divorced in 2001 and briefly remarried again in January 2006 and split up in April, the same year. He won the custody case over his child Hailie and also over his biological niece Alaina, who was the daughter of Kim’s sister.

Alaina Scott recently took to social media to share a series of pictures announcing that she had gotten engaged to her long term boyfriend Matt Moeller. She shared pictures from the proposal scene where the couple can be spotted having a romantic moment at a rooftop in The Monarch Club. In the first picture, Matt is spotted dropping on one knee while popping the question, looking right into her eyes. In the next click, the couple is spotted sharing a sweet kiss while in the third picture they have showcased the angular rock on the engagement ring.

Alaina Scott is seen dressed in a casual outfit with a long gray sweater and a pair of plain black pants. She also added a set of black boots and a matching polka dotted headband to her look. Matt, on the other hand, was dressed in a pair of blue jeans and a check shirt.

Alaina also added a heartfelt caption with the post to announce her big decision. “this moment. this life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU”, she wrote.

