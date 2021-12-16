Tom Holland is looking forward to the future and sees himself as a dad. The actor’s latest film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, just had its premiere, and now it is set to hit the big screens across the globe. Being a big film with a big cast, including the former Spidey villains and the rumoured appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, it has become one of the most-anticipated films of the year.

Advertisement

As it is the third standalone film of Holland as the wall-crawler, the question of whether he will continue as the superhero is making the rounds. While some reports state that he will stick around for three more movies, other reports say that nothing is confirmed yet.

Advertisement

Recently, while speaking to People, Tom Holland opened up about what the superhero franchise means to him and what he hopes to do next. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star said, “I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing.”

Tom Holland adds, “And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man, but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.” The Spider-Man: No Way Home starrer says that he wants to pass the torch. “I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so,” Holland continues.

The actor also thinks that now Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and he has played the role, it is time for some change. “I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

While answering where he sees himself in the future, Holland said, “I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad. I can wait, and I will, but I can’t wait! If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me. I think I’ve got that from him. So I think I’d be a primary school teacher or something like that.”

Must Read: The Matrix Resurrections Star Keanu Reeves Reveals He & Carrie-Anne Moss Jumped Off A Building With 46 Storeys

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube