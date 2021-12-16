American superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home has been making buzz ever since it was announced. The film is all set to release on big screens but lucky few have got the chance to watch special preview shows. Now the lucky ones have taken to social media to share to tease other Spidey fans with memes and other spoilers, but without context to the film.

#SpiderManNoWayHome is now trending on Twitter as fans of Marvel have been sharing their honest reviews and excitement about the film. Among these tweets, there are stock images of bread, rock band, lego, and even backache memes doing the rounds.

Even though the memes shared are without context but pictures shared are said to play a big part in Spider-Man: No Way Home that has already had many crucial scenes leaked online. So take a look at some of the hilarious posts and see if you can decode the ‘inside jokes’.

#SpiderManNoWayHome spoiler out of context pic.twitter.com/sMwgBm7UGP — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) December 15, 2021

spiderman no way home spoiler without context

#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/oRgjrpRJYH — or saw nwh 𔘓 (@danvrsgf) December 16, 2021

For the unversed, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ brings back Tom Holland in the lead role with Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. The film also includes a host of Spidey villains like Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s ‘Spider-Man’, Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius from 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2’, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from 2007’s ‘Spider-Man 3’, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard from 2012’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’.

Interestingly, the third instalment of the Spider-Man franchise picks up from 2019’s ‘Far From Home’ where Peter Parker was publicly unmasked by the villainous Mysterio. Parker then tries to regain his anonymity with the help of Doctor Strange but all in vain.

So have you watched the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ yet? Let us know what you think about the film.

