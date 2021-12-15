Billie Eilish who was once upon a time shy about expressing her feelings about certain things has now become transparent with her fans. In a recent interview, the Bad Guy singer opened up on watching too much p*rn from the young age of 11 and how it destroyed her brain while talking about her own s*xual experience. Scroll below to read the scoop.

When the singer started dating in life, she wasn’t saying no to things that weren’t good.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his show Sirius XM radio on Monday, Billie Eilish opened up on watching p*rn from a very young age in life. “I think p*rn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of p*rn, to be honest. I started watching p*rn when I was, like, 11.”

Billie Eilish revealed that it helped her feel cool and if she was ‘one of the guys’. “I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much p*rn,” she said.

Not just that, the Bad Guy singer also revealed that she had nightmares because some of the content that she saw in the p*rn was abusive and violent.

For those of you who don’t know, Billie has been homeschooled all her life and is known for using dark lyrics in her songs. The singer has already spoken about the dark phase that she has gone through in life and has articulated the same in her music too.

Billie Eilish now realised that it wasn’t ok to watch so much p*rn and said, “The first few times I, you know, had s*x, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to.”

