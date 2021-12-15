Tom Holland has become the soul of the MCU as per Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo. As the day of Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere arrived, the crowd piled up as the cast, crew and other celebrities walked down the red carpet. Celebrating perhaps the biggest MCU film of this year, the rest of the world awaits the release of the film.

Amid all the buzz, making waves is Russo’s word that says Holland has now taken over the soul of the franchise after Robert Downey Jr. Considering how big Peter Parker really is in the comics, it is safe to say that we agree with his words.

While speaking to ComicBook on the red carpet of Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, Joe Russo said, “The reason why he cast him was he was a really dynamic, charismatic actor. He captured the essence of Peter Parker for us, that youthful, funny, sarcastic, charming, vulnerable version of Peter Parker that I knew growing up and reading the comics,” while talking about how Tom Holland has become the “taken over” the soul of the MCU.

"[Tom Holland] has taken over as the soul of the Marvel Cinematic Universe" – @Russo_Brothers Nuff Said.#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/Z2a9rfW4eV — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) December 14, 2021

“So, I said this not too long ago, but I really feel like he’s taken over the mantle as sort of this soul of the Marvel universe, the emotional core of it. The audience has been through a lot with his character. I think they feel very emotionally connected to his character, and here we are in a gigantic, climactic movie for the Home series,” Joe Russo added. This is not the first time Joe has spoken of Tom Holland carrying the legacy once created by Robert Downey Jr.

Once before, Russo said that the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor is stepping into the role that RDJ once had in the MCU. Currently, the film is doing great and received an almost perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the best amongst the trilogy.

Other than Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home casts Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more. The movie will hit the theatres tomorrow.

