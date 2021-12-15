Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut saga Eternals is a poetic homage to story of celestials, who are the oldest members of the universe. A group of god like beings created by celestial Arishem, Eternals brought likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden to the MCU. But no one had even thought that Zhao will have a bonanza surprise for us in the end as former One Directioner, Harry Styles made his smashing debut in the mid-credits.

If you haven’t yet seen Eternals, head back and what are you even waiting for? In the mid-credits, we see the remaining Eternals trying to find the ones lost and enters Eros aka Harry Styles and is expected to lead the remaining celestials to find their friends in the sequel. Ever since Styles has joined the MCU, fans have been wanting to know what the bosses have in store for him. Kevin Feige is finally talking. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Kevin Feige was at the premiere of Tom Holland Starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he was asked about Harry Styles’ future in the MCU. “That was fun, that was fun one. A teaser tag at the end of the movie,” Feige began. “We have a lot of fans outside the studio, of course. But, inside the studio of Starfox, of that character, of Eros. So, as the MCU has extended into the cosmic arena, there are ideas.”

Meanwhile, Chloé Zhao in the past had spoken about roping in Harry Styles as Eros in Eternals. “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” Zhao began. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] a while back. I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way [the] Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”

“It wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting,” Eternals director added. “After meeting him, I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

