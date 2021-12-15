The reviews for Spider-Man: No Way Home have started to pour in, and from the look of it, it seems like those who have watched it have loved it! Starring Tom Holland, the film just had its premiere in Los Angeles where the cast and crew, along with several other celebrities, walked down the red carpet. Zendaya made the headlines for wearing a spiderweb dress, in which she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Advertisement

The raving reviews of those lucky people who have got the chance to watch one of the most-anticipated films of the year have been making the rounds. But so are several spoilers for which the Spidey team made a video, requesting people who have watched it to not spoil it for others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at those reviews and the score, which Spider-Man: No Way Home has earned. As per DailyMail, the Tom Holland starrer has the best reviews of the trilogy with a 97% out of the first 75 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. His previous standalone Spidey films Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home had an impressive 92% from 394 reviews and a 90% RT score from 451 reviews.

Being one of the biggest films of this year, even Tom Holland thought that Marvel wouldn’t be able to pull it off. In an exclusive with Screen Rant, the actor explained how he was “blown away” by the idea for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that he didn’t think Marvel Studios could actually do it.

“I was very excited. I thought it was a really cool idea. In all honesty, I didn’t think it was something that they could pull off. I remember thinking, ‘Oh that’s a nice idea. That’s never going to happen, but it’s really cool.’ And here we are promoting the movie…They did it, they pulled it off. They made it happen. So it was incredible,” the actor said.

From the early reviews of it and the Rotten Tomatoes scores, it seems like Marvel was able to pull off Spider-Man: No Way Home. Along with Tom Holland and Zendaya, it casts Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, and many more talented actors.

Must Read: Billie Eilish Reveals She Could’ve Died If Not For The Covid Vaccine: “It Felt Horrible!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube