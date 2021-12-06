The news is full of one thing and that is Tom Holland starrer Marvel Cinematic Universe flick Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie is the third in the trilogy that brought Tom Holland to the centre of it when he was 19. The actor became the first teen superhero in the MCU and now that he is 25, he is still playing the part. As the final trilogy releases, it is already confirmed that this is not the end of the arc for Holland’s Peter Parker and that there is another trilogy already been planned. And now Tom has decided to reveal the details about it.

For the unversed, Amy Pascal, producer of Spider-Man has already confirmed that Tom Holland will continue playing the neighbourhood Spidey for some more time and that there is another trilogy being planned. Now is it quite given that he cannot stay in school for his whole life and that the next trilogy will have to explore his future. Tom now in his latest chat has revealed that Peter Parker goes to college now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking about taking the Spider-Man mantle ahead in the new trilogy as per We Got This Covered, Tom Holland said, “Also, Peter Parker is finally heading off to college, and the word is out. So yeah, everyone knows that he is Spider-Man. So throw your fan theories out the window, they’re probably not true. Or are they? And get ready to see one of the most ambitious films we’ve ever made. An incredible story with lots of heart, laughter, high-flying action, mind-blowing effects, and some insane villains. No Way Home is the culmination of the Homecoming trilogy and the start of a Multiverse of possibilities.”

Meanwhile, as per the same portal, Amy Pascal while confirming the new trilogy said, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies,” Pascal said.

Tom Holland also broke his silence on the news and talked about his “incredibly bright future” while speaking during a French talk show. “Listen, all I’ll say is we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about. I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to mean. But it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead, and as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me,” Tom said.

