Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 recently celebrated its 100 episodes and it was extra special for host Amitabh Bachchan. Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were on the hot seats while actress Jaya Bachchan joined the family via video conferencing.

Around the time the KBC 13 episode aired, the channel which airs the show shared an emotional video of the 1000 episodes as well as showed the senior actor-host talking revealing why he said yes to it.

A while ago, Sony Entertainment took to social media and shared a video from the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. They captioned it, “#KBC ke 1 episode se lekar 1000 episode tak ki chhoti si jhalak ko dekh kar bhavuk hue AB sir!” In the same video, when quizzed by his daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda on how he felt about this accomplishment, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the real reason why he decided to take up the offer to host a TV show.

In the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 snippet video, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the real reason saying, “Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha. Sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga.”

Amitabh Bachchan added, “Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya badal gayi hai.” He continued, “Sabse achhi baat jo mujhe lagi woh yeh ki humare jitne bhi contestants aaye unse prati din, prati contestant se mujhe kuch na kuch seekhne ko mila.”

Check out the video here:

Talking about the show, Kaun Banega Crorepati was first telecast in 2000. While the show is in its 13th, 12 have been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan while only season 3 saw Shah Rukh Khan take to asking questions.

