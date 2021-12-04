Bigg Boss 15’s Weekend Ka Vaar is here and it brings angry Salman Khan as he lashes out on contestants for their disappointing behaviour this week. In a recent episode, Karan Kundrra could be seen hitting Pratik Sehajpal in b*lls during the task, which didn’t go well with the superstar. Along with the Dabangg star, netizens too were furious when Kundrra hit Pratik.

The said incident happened in yesterday’s episode, in which the former Splitsvilla contestant tried to defend his BFF Nishant Bhat as he saw Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor trying to hit the choreographer from behind.

As Pratik Sehajpal goes out to argue with Karan Kundrra, the actor pushes him and hits him in the genitals, even other contestants like Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh claimed they saw the actor hit the model. However, Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor refused the allegations but during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan bashed him for targeting Pratik in every task.

Salman Khan tells Karan Kundrra, “Karan beech beech mein aap ki akkal kahan khaas charne jaati hai, aap ke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par aajate hain. Main ajaun ghar ke Mujhe patak ke dikhao.”

In another segment, Raveena Tandon graces the stage and conducts a task, where she asks contestants to name one contestant who they think didn’t perform this week. Rashami Desai starts the task and claims Abhijit Bichukale has called Shamita Shetty, ‘pair ki juti’ which makes the Mohabbatein actress fuming.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress further makes shocking revelations which doesn’t go well with Abhijit, defending his statement the former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant says, “Aisi ladkiyon ko main jooti par rakhta hoon,” which again irks other contestants.

Shamita Shetty, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai becomes angry and gang up against Abhijit. Seeing the incident Salman Khan becomes angry, while the Marathi actor walks out, saying, “Bhaad mein gaya ye show.”

