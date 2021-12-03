Urfi Javed is in the news daily for some reason or the other. Usually, it is her fashion appearances that are grabbing the eyeballs. This time, it is her take on Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal amid allegations of an inappropriate touch by Tejasswi Prakash. Scroll below for all the details!

In a recent promo, the task between the Non-VIP and VIP members just got ugly! Shamita Shetty will have a mental breakdown after her ugly spat with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra will get physical once again with Pratik.

Tejasswi Prakash will be seen defending Karan Kundrra despite his wrong behaviour in the Bigg Boss 15 house. “Kholu main apna mooh, task mein tera haanth ladkiyon ko kahan kahan lagte hain. Thappad tak pade hue hain,” she can be heard saying in the viral video. To this, Pratik Sehajpal ends up breaking down.

Many celebrities took to social media to share their views on the entire Bigg Boss 15 incident. Amongst them, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram story and backed Pratik Sehajpal. She wrote alongside a picture of the BB15 contestant, “Tho I was with him only for a week, but I can definitely vouch for this that he will never touch any girl inappropriately!”

Urfi Javed also reacted to the allegation made by Tejasswi Prakash. She continued, “That statement was so wrong. In fact he is very caring and sensitive with these issues. @Pratiksehajapal, all my love to you.”

Check out the story shared by Urfi Javed below:

Meanwhile, it is now to be seen whether this is yet another nicely cut Bigg Boss 15 promo or things turned as ugly as we could see!

