Back in the day, Raveena Tandon made a lot of headlines because of her terrific performances in the films and also for her personal life. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how women journalists body-shamed fellow women in the business and entertainment industry because of being in love with the actors. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Raveena also added that she is thankful for social media as it’s easy to connect with the audiences directly which wasn’t an option back in the day.

In a conversation with journalist Puja Talwar, Raveena Tandon opened up on the women editors of the 90s and said, “You will be shocked to know that some of these women editors that I see today who are now probably not editors anymore but they walk around with this big badge of being feminists, unfortunately, those same women used to body-shame, humiliate and bring down another woman just because they were probably in love with a hero or hero-worship or the hero promised them the next big cover for their magazine.”

Raveena Tandon continued and said, “They wouldn’t give a damn. And you were completely at their mercy. So if they didn’t like you, it was a personal vendetta that would happen, and you had no choice. That’s why sometimes I thank social media that today, we have a direct reach. If there is proof about something, ‘Here it is. This is exactly what happened, not what they are saying.’ Even if they had to apologise, it would be that one thin line below which nobody would even bother reading because once the headline was out and it was on the stands, it had villainised you completely.”

On the work front, the actress is all set to make her web debut with Aranyak which releases on December 10, 2021, on Netflix.

