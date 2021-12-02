“Filmein sirf teen cheezon ki wajah se chalti hai – Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment” – after this, need we mention which film we are talking about? In case you missed this gem of a movie, we are talking about Milan Luthria’s 2011 biographical musical drama The Dirty Picture. Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, the film turns 10 today and its writer, Rajat Aroraa, has some memories to share.

For those who do not know, before Balan was brought on board to play the role of Silk, it was Kangana Ranaut who was in the race to bag it. In a recent conversation, Rajat opened up about Kangana regretting letting the movie pass by and more. Read on to know all he had to say.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, The Dirty Picture writer Rajat Aroraa revealed Kangana Ranaut regrets saying no to the Vidya Balan-led film. He said, “We had approached Kangana initially. But she felt that she didn’t want to do the film at that point. She regretted declining the part and even today, she tells me that ‘Uss waqt main role samaj nahi paayi thi.’” He added, “This was a time when Milan was still not a part of the film. Then, Milan came on board and we approached Vidya Balan. She immediately agreed to do the part.”

When asked if he was happy with Vidya Balan’s portrayal of Silk in The Dirty Picture, Rajat Aroraa said, “Of course! She lived the role and she was so brilliant. It was a National Award-winning performance. She is also a wonderful person in real life.”

In the same conversation, the film’s writer also spoke about its make actor – Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor. Praising the trio, he said, “They are performers par excellence.” He added, “Once Naseeruddin Shah read the script, he called us home and said that unka role mazedaar hai and is one of the best characters that he has been offered to play.” Talking about Emraan Hashmi’s role in The Dirty Picture, Rajat Aroraa said, “It was fun writing that part. He was the catalyst in the film. The film was from his point of view. Ultimately, it was a love story.”

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film starred Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles. The Dirty Picture received several awards, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and six Screen Awards.

