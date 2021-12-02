Kriti Sanon has been in Bollywood for six years and has done so many commercially successful films. She has delivered a great performance in films like Luka Chuppi and Bareily Ki Barfi. However, she was appreciated for her amazing performance in the recent film Mimi.

Kriti’s performance in the song Param Sundari also was widely appreciated but a fan accused her of ruining his life with the song. Several fan clubs of the actress shared the conversation she had with the fan a few days ago on Twitter.

A Twitter user named Param Chhaya shared a hilarious story of his name being equated with Param Sundari. He wrote, “As a kid, nothing ever bothered me in school. I wasn’t angry on anyone who teased my last name or my name itself. Since the time Kriti Sanon’s Param Sundari dropped, I have been bullied by the song at least 1,000 times already. Why did you do this, Kriti? Why ruin my life?”

Kriti Sanon also replied to the tweet with a bunch of laughing emoticons and apologised on a lighter note. She wrote, “Oops! Sorry!” Take a look at the conversation below:

🤣🤣🤣🤣oops!! Sorry! 🙊🙊 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 26, 2021

The user later also replied to her tweet saying her response may minimise the damage caused by the song. He wrote, “This may minimise the damage. Thanks for being so good about this. Appreciate it <3”

This may minimise the damage. Thanks for being so good about this. Appreciate it <3 — ParamChhaya (@maijadoohoon) November 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon played the role of a surrogate mother navigating her way through pregnancy in Laxman Utekar’s film Mimi. Following the success of the film, she has an interesting lineup of films. She will be seen in Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

The actress is also once again collaborating with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. Dinesh Vijan’s film Bhediya is also in her kitty. She will be seen romancing with Varun Dhawan on screen.

