Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have been at loggerheads since the ‘Queen’ actor came to his show, Koffee With Karan, and labelled him as the flag bearer of nepotism. Since that incident, the rivalry between Ranaut and Johar has even grown bigger.

Karan has even taken a dig at Kangana at an IIFA Awards ceremony through a comedy sketch that said, ‘Nepotism Rocks.’ Kangana has also not stopped. She has vehemently spoken about how Johar has destroyed the career of actors. And now, it seems like Karan has taken this feud one notch higher by editing out the actress from the 7th-anniversary poster of Ungli. Scroll below for a glimpse of it.

On 28th November, Dharma Movies took to their social media handles and released a poster celebrating seven years of the Emraan Hashmi-Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Ungli’. Their tweet read, “Unko pakadne ke liye pehle unke soch ko pakadna hoga.”

This post by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions was slammed by netizens as the poster cropped out Kangana Ranaut and showcased only the male leads, namely Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, Neil Bhoopalam, and Angad Bedi Slamming KJo and Dharma, the comments section of the post on both Twitter and Instagram are filled with backlash.

Criticising Karan Johar’s Dharma Movies for editing Kangana Ranaut from Ungli’s poster, one Twitter user commented, “Y’all really just cropped out kangana, have some shame kjo.” Another user replied, sharing the film’s original poster wrote, “The original poster #KanganaRanaut”

Another user seemed tired of this ongoing spat and expressed her opinion on this stance by calling it out as ‘petty.’ The downpour of comments by most users on Instagram had only one question: Why Ranaut was removed from the poster. ‘Where is kangna?’ asked one social media user.

However, the post also got praise from people and some even requested Dharma to make more movies with Emraan Hashmi. “Lord Emraan said jab seedhi aur tedhi ungli se ghee na nikle toh beech ka raasta apnana chahiye do more movies with Emraan”, wrote a user on Instagram.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar, Ungli was the only venture for which the actress has collaborated with Dharma Productions to date. After the spat on ‘Koffee With Karan’ and Ranaut’s ongoing jab at Karan Johar, it seems like Dharma wants to erase all past and future association with Kangana.

One might say that Johar is not entirely to be blamed as even designers and brands have cut-off collaboration and removed Instagram posts with Kangana for her controversial statements.

Do you think this move by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production was needed or could be avoided? Tell us in the comments below!

