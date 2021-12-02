Sunny Leone enjoys a huge fan-following in India not just for her blockbuster dance numbers but also for her sweet and adorable personality. If you are a fan of the actor, you most definitely remember her infamous 2016 interview which took the internet by storm. In a follow-up interaction, a few years later, Sunny Leone had opened up on how uncomfortable she felt at that time and how she dealt with it.

For the unversed, Sunny interacted with journalist Bhupendra Chaubey in 2016 where she was insensitively cornered with unnecessary questions. She was belittled for her career choices from the past and brutally interrogated over alleged public perceptions. However, Sunny was extremely professional and graceful in dealing with these questions, which gained her a lot of support from fans and co-stars.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Sunny Leone had previously reflected on how she felt at that interview and how she got through it. “I was extremely uncomfortable the whole time. There was a plastered smile, my fingers were like this. I kept thinking he’s going to stop now and this will be the last weird question. I just sat through it all because I didn’t want anyone else to get the best out of me. If I let him get the best of who I’m, I lose. It’s not like I haven’t been asked these questions in my life before. But the way he was speaking like I was beneath him. That’s what was weird.”, she said.

Sunny Leone also called out the people who were at the set and refused to take a stand. She said, “What hurt the most was no one ever stopped it. I never felt so alone in that one moment. Nobody from the production or anyone else could tell him that this is out of line. I asked everyone after that, ‘Was I not nice enough to you that you felt that I deserved to go through this?’ I broke down after but we went to the US and I shut myself off from social media even there.”

