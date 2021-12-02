Ajith Kumar Urges Fans Not To Call Him ‘Thala’

Actor Ajith Kumar, whose film ‘Valimai’ is expected to hit screens for Pongal next year, on Wednesday urged fans, media and the public to address him as just Ajith or Ajith Kumar or AK and not as ‘Thala’, as he is popularly known.

The actor’s statement read, “To the respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK and not as “Thala” or any other prefix before my name.

“I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love Ajith.”

The statement assumes significance as fans of actor Ajith have, for long, been addressing him as Thala. Similarly, fans of actor Vijay have been addressing their favourite hero as Thalapathy. The fans of both actors are known to constantly be at loggerheads on social media.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Ajith’s upcoming film ‘Valimai’, which has been directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

The film industry is abuzz with rumours that the second single of the film, which is scheduled to hit screens for Pongal next year, will be out this week and that it will be a song that is dedicated to mothers.

