Beast: Thalapathy Vijay & The Team Celebrate 100th Day Of Shooting - See Pic

A celebration picture of the entire cast of Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay, put out by the film’s director Nelson Dilipkumar to mark the 100th day of the film’s shooting, has gone viral.

Tweeting the picture, director Nelson Dilipkumar said, “It’s “100th day of shooting. 100 days of fun with these amazing people #Beast.”

The tweet posted by Nelson garnered a whopping 1,25,000 likes on Twitter.

The picture was also tweeted by the film’s leading lady, Pooja Hegde, who said, “The band’s back together for our final act and it’s gonna be an entertaining one.”

Sources say that actor Thalapathy Vijay‘s film is on the verge of completion and an announcement can be expected shortly. One of the comedians of the film, Redin Kingsly, too tweeted the picture. He said: “A fanboy moment, love you Thalaivaa”.

Director Selvaraghavan, who is actor Dhanush’s brother, plays the villain in the movie, which is being cinematographed by Manoj Paramahamsa. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

