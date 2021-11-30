Antim starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan is enjoying a decent box office ride. After a satisfactory weekend, Monday’s numbers were quite good. From hereon, steady momentum would do the job. And as per the latest trends coming in, the film looks on the right path.

The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. It’s an official adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern. It depicts the story of a rebel guy Rahul Patil, who takes the wrong path in life in greed for money and power. It has a backdrop of farmers’ plight that happened during the growth of IT sectors in Pune.

Such a serious subject has been blended with mass appealing treatment in Antim. Now, as per the trade reports flowing in, the film has started its day 5 by recording morning shows’ occupancy in the range of 10-12% across the country. It’s really good when compared to yesterday’s 12-13% occupancy, as a negligible drop is witnessed.

Let’s see how the film performs in evening and night shows.

Meanwhile, while talking to IANS, Aayush Sharma said that Antim was an opportunity for him to come out and showcase something really drastic from his first film ‘Loveyatri’ as he does not want to repeat himself.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Loveyatri, where he played a loverboy. Now, he is seen playing an anti-hero in his latest release, where he is pitted against his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan.

“I was apprehensive about the darkness of the character because it is a very layered character. I did not know if I am qualified to perform this. I don’t know if I will be able to showcase the multiple layers, complexities of his mind and that was something that was really scaring me,” Aayush said while speaking about his character of Rahulya in Antim.

