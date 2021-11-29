Antim was always predicted to be a slow starter with the Salman Khan factor giving a bit of momentum. However, for such films to work, the important thing is to remain extremely stable during weekdays. It seems Aayush Sharma led crime drama is now following a similar route at the box office.

Advertisement

Before we get started with the day 4 morning occupancy report, let’s talk about the film’s collection. In its opening weekend, the film has managed to put 18.75 crores*. The total is decent as the project isn’t a big one. If a steady trend is witnessed during weekdays, the film will manage to carve itself a place in the safe zone.

Advertisement

Speaking of day 4, morning occupancy is recorded between 12-13% across the country. It’s really good considering the figures were similar to that of Friday. Considering the winter wave and weekdays, the occupancy will see a drop during night shows. Let’s see if the first Monday of Antim comes anywhere closer to Friday’s 4.75 crores*.

Antim is enjoying a good response in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. However, the 50% occupancy rule is playing a hurdle to some extent.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim also stars Mahima Makwana, Sachin Khedekar, Upendra Limaye and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma recently spoke to IANS saying Antim was an opportunity for him to come out and showcase something really drastic from his first film ‘Loveyatri’ as he does not want to repeat himself.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with ‘Loveyatri‘, where he played a loverboy. Now, he is seen playing an anti-hero in his latest release, where he is being pitted against his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan.

Must Read: Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar To Tie The Knot In A Destination Wedding In Dubai Or Italy? Exciting Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube