Starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan, Antim is definitely a slow starter but now, maintaining a good momentum on weekdays. Even though the film isn’t reaping the full benefits of Salman’s star power, it is performing decently at the box office on its merits.

During the first weekend, the film has managed to put 18.61 crores on its opening day. It came after an opening day of 5.03 crores. Since opening day, the film has shown a growth in numbers. After such a satisfactory number, the need of the hour was to show a good hold during weekdays. And guess what, the crime drama has passed the Monday test at the box office.

As per early trends flowing in, Antim earned 2.80-3.30 crores on day 4 i.e. first Monday. The Indian total now stands at 21.41-21.91 crores. From here on, if Aayush Sharma led crime drama manages to remain stable, a decent first-week collection could be seen.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim also stars Mahima Makwana, Sayaji Shinde, Sachin Khedekar, Upendra Limaye and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan on Sunday shared a video of fans showering the poster of his film ‘Antim’ with milk and the actor urged them to not waste milk and to give it to poor children instead.

On Sunday afternoon, the ‘Dabangg’ star shared a video clip, where his fans are seen showering milk on the film’s poster featuring Salman in a Sikh avatar. Upset with the wastage of milk, the star appealed to his fans.

He wrote: “Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho(Some people don’t even get water and you are wasting milk).”

