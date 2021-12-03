Shah Rukh Khan’s fun banters with co-stars have always been a topic of discussion on the internet. The actor has often proved how witty and funny he is and fans got to see a glimpse of this when Riteish Deshmukh was promoting his film Bank Chor. Riteish spoofed a Ra. One poster was a part of the promotion and SRK was quick to spot it and give a befitting reply.

For the unversed, Bank Chor was a 2017 comedy film that featured actor Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. It was directed by Bumpy and the story revolved around a young man who decides to rob a bank with the help of his two friends. As a part of this film’s promotion, Riteish was morphing numerous Bollywood and Hollywood posters including classics like La La Land, Tubelight, Jaws & more.

Riteish Deshmukh also took up the Ra. One poster as a part of this editing spree and replaced Shah Rukh Khan’s face with his own. The actor changed the name to ‘No.One’ and wrote, “We couldn’t afford to shop for this suit, so we photoshopped it.” Have a look at the poster.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, took the tweet quite well and even added on to the joke. He jokingly mentioned that they did not make the second part of Ra. One because they couldn’t afford the suit themselves.

He wrote, “I also couldn’t afford the suit for part2… Dekhna bhai if u get a chance during ur robberies get me one too!!”. Have a look.

I also couldn’t afford the suit for part2… Dekhna bhai if u get a chance during ur robberies get me one too!! https://t.co/z3ipp9tQMm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 23, 2017

Ra. One was an action drama film which hit the theatres in the year 2011. The plot of this movie revolves around a special game that stretches onto real life, causing absolute mayhem. It was directed by Anubhav Sinha and featured actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

