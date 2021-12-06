Some say that friendships made in showbiz are not real; in fact, they are even thinner than glass. Over time, jealousy, meddling and competition can break the best of friends in the industry. So what led ‘The Princess Protection’ stars Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato to end their friendship? Or did it end because of another singer’s involvement in the equation?

Well, as per some fans, the rift between the two was created owing to Gomez friendship with Taylor Swift. Here are the details!

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have been friends since their ‘Barney & Friends’ days. Both of them found success as actors and singers through Disney. They even collaborated on the Disney film, ‘The Princess Protection Programme.’ Gomez even appeared as a guest-star on Lovato’s show, Sonny With A Chance.

Selena Gomez was ecstatic about this in her 2009 Teen Vogue interview, about how both of them have found success. “I’ll be honest, I do have to pinch myself occasionally,” Gomez gushed. She also added, “I still can’t believe that everything the two of us have wanted since we were seven is finally coming true.”

Selena and Demi Lovato even shared a loft when they first moved to LA with their mothers, and over the ten years, these two have been thick as thieves and supported each other professionally and personally. So what caused their bond to end?

With time, Gomez and Lovato seemed to grow apart. Selena Gomes went on to spend quality time with Taylor Swift, while Lovato began hanging out with another Disney star Miley Cyrus. In 2010, when Lovato was signing autographs for fans in London, she was asked, “Demi, how’s Selena?” The ‘Camp Rock’ singer replied with a grin, ‘Ask Taylor?’

This statement was caught on camera. Soon fans began to speculate that Taylor Swift is the reason that drove a wedge between the two besties. However, Gomez denied the story in an interview with What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Cohen asked, “Did your close friendship with Taylor Swift over the past eight years drive a wedge between or complicate your friendship with Demi Lovato?” Gomez came with a very blunt reply, “Absolutely not”.

It seems that Swift may not be the reason after all for Gomez and Lovato’s friendship to end. Though the two are not friends anymore, they share the same love and respect for each other. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Lovato candidly said, “But I’m not friends with her. I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

That is so so sweet Demi!

Tell us what you think about Demi and Selena’s friendship in the comments below.

